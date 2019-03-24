Changes to traffic, night work for highway upgrade

Motorists are advised of changed traffic conditions and night work on the Pacific Highway from Monday 25 March to Sunday 30 March for the Woolgoolga to Ballina upgrade.

FROM Monday March 25, there will be five nights of asphalting work on the Pacific Highway between Jackybulbin Flat and Devils Pulpit.

Motorists can expect lane closures, a reduced speed limit of 40km/h and traffic control between 6pm and 6am.

From Tuesday, motorists can expect short stoppages and traffic control between 6am and 6pm on the Pacific Highway at Broadwater while signage is removed.

On Wednesday, there will be one day of work next to the Pacific Highway at Pimlico to install drainage and fencing and relocate traffic barriers. Motorists can expect a reduced speed limit of 40km/h.

From Wednesday, concrete bridge girders will be lifted over the Pacific Highway at the new Chatsworth Road South overpass, Chatsworth Island.

Motorists can expect stoppages of up to ten minutes while four girders are installed.

This work will take two nights to complete and will be carried out between 6pm and 6am.

Alternative routes are available via the Bruxner Highway and Summerland Way for motorists travelling between Grafton and Ballina.

Traffic barrier installation and asphalt work will be carried out for two nights on the Pacific Highway Woodburn from Thursday. Motorists can expect lane closures and traffic control between 6pm and 6am.

From Friday, traffic and walkway barrier installation will be carried out for two nights on the Pacific Highway, at Chatsworth Island. Motorists can expect lane closures and traffic control between 6pm and 6am.

Additional changes to local roads

From Monday, there will be five nights of work on Woodburn-Evans Head Road, Woodburn for asphalting, barrier and signage installation and line marking. Motorists can expect lane closures, reduced speed limits and traffic control between 6pm and 7am.

From Thursday, there will be two days of work at the Bundjalung rest area at Devils Pulpit for asphalting. Motorists can expect a reduced speed limit on 40km/h and traffic control between 7am and 6pm.

Motorists are advised to drive to the conditions, and follow the direction of signs and traffic control.

Roads and Maritime Services thanks motorists for their patience during this time.

For the latest traffic updates download the Live Traffic NSW App, visit livetraffic.com or call 132 701.