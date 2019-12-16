Changes to traffic conditions could lead to delays

The new bridge crossing at Harwood as part of Pacific Highway upgrade.

MOTORISTS could expect delays this week due to changed traffic conditions and night work on the Pacific Highway from December 16-22 for the Woolgoolga to Ballina upgrade.

There will be no roadwork carried out on the Pacific Highway between Kew and the Queensland border from 6am on Friday, December 20 to 6pm on Thursday, January 2 due to the high traffic volumes expected during the holiday period.

Emergency maintenance and safety repair work will be carried out as required.

From Monday, there will be two days of work on the Pacific Highway at New Italy to carry out line marking.

Motorists can expect traffic control and short stoppages at times between 6am and 6pm.

Also from Monday, there will be up to four nights of work on the Pacific Highway at Mororo to carry out line marking and remove traffic barriers.

Motorists can expect lane closures and traffic control between 6pm and 6am.

From Monday, there will be four days of work on the Pacific Highway between Mororo and Devils Pulpit to carry out vegetation clearing and remove traffic barriers.

Motorists can expect a reduced speed limit between 6am and 6pm.

From Tuesday, there will be up to three days of work on the Pacific Highway at Glenugie to carry out landscaping and signage removal and installation.

Motorists can expect lane closures, traffic control and a reduced speed limit of 40km/h between 6am and 6pm.

Next week traffic on the Pacific Highway will be moved onto the new bridge over the Clarence River North Arm at Mororo, weather permitting.

Additional changes to local roads

Traffic control will be in use on Woodburn-Evans Head Road at Woodburn from Monday for up to five days to allow vehicles to access the project site and carry out drainage work. Motorists can expect lane closures and traffic control between 6am and 6pm.

There will be up to five days of work on McAndrews Lane and Whyte’s Lane east at Pimlico to carry out line marking. Motorists can expect lane closures and traffic control between 7am and 6pm.

From Monday, there will be up to two days of work on the western side of Jubilee Street at Maclean to carry out vegetation clearing. Motorists can expect lane closures, short stoppages at times and a reduced speed limit of 40km/h between 6am and 6pm.

Also from Monday, there will be up to five days of work on the new overpass bridges at Bondi Hill Road and Byrons Lane, Tyndale.

Motorists can expect lane closures and traffic control between 6am and 6pm.

Traffic has been permanently moved onto the new overpass bridge at Chatsworth Road north. The old Mororo Bridge is temporarily closed while drainage is installed.

Motorists are advised to drive to the conditions and follow the direction of signs and traffic control.

For the latest traffic updates download the Live Traffic NSW App, visit livetraffic.com or call 132 701.