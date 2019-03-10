Changes to traffic and night work on highway upgrade

An aerial view of work on the new Harwood Bridge as part of the Pacific Highway upgrade

MOTORISTS are advised of changed traffic conditions and night work on the Pacific Highway from Monday 11 March to Sunday 17 March for the Woolgoolga to Ballina upgrade.

From Monday, there will be five nights of work on the Pacific Highway between Jackybulbin Flat and Devils Pulpit to carry out asphalting. Motorists can expect lane closures, a reduced speed limit of 40km/h and traffic control between 6pm and 6am.

On Monday, motorists can expect a short stoppages at times, a reduced speed limit of 60km/h and traffic control on the Pacific Highway at Glenugie for line marking work.

Guardrail repairs and road widening will be carried out for two days on the Pacific Highway at New Italy between Monday and Thursday. Motorists can expect lane closures and traffic control between 6pm and 6am.

From Tuesday, there will be four days of work on the Pacific Highway at Coolgardie to relocate traffic barriers and install drainage and fencing. Motorists can expect a reduced speed limit of 40km/h during this work.

From Wednesday, a new temporary intersection will be in place on the Pacific Highway at Iluka Road for motorists travelling to Iluka and Woombah. The new temporary intersection is located on the future southbound off ramp for the new Iluka Road interchange. The existing access from the Pacific Highway to Iluka Road via Garretts Lane East will close permanently from Wednesday to allow work on the upgrade to continue.

From Thursday, there will be two nights of work on the Pacific Highway at Garretts Lane East and Iluka Road at Mororo to carry out line marking. Motorists can expect lane closures and traffic control between 6pm and 6am.

Additional changes to local roads

From Monday, there will be five nights of work on Woodburn-Evans Head Road, Woodburn for asphalting and line marking. Motorists can expect lane closures and traffic control between 6pm and 7am.

Motorists can expect a temporary lane closure, reduced speed limits and traffic control from Monday on Tuckombil Road at Woodburn while earthwork is carried out.

Motorists are advised to drive to the conditions, and follow the direction of signs and traffic control.

