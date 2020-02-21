Changes to know about Lismore traffic this weekend

MOTORISTS are advised of changed traffic conditions on Union Street in Lismore this weekend for essential maintenance work to be carried out on Colemans Bridge.

The bridge will be closed to all traffic from 6am on Saturday, February 22 to 5pm on Sunday, February 23, weather permitting, as part of ongoing strengthening and maintenance work.

One of the bridge’s two pedestrian walkways will remain open at all times.

Work will be carried out between 6am and 5pm each day, but the bridge will remain closed overnight on Saturday.

Motorists are advised there will be regular weekend closures until the end of June 2020.

An alternative route from South Lismore to the Lismore CBD is available via Union Street, and the Bruxner Highway (Elliott Road).

From the Lismore CBD to South Lismore, use the Bruxner Highway and Union Street.

Motorists are advised to drive to the conditions, and follow the directions of signs and traffic control.

For the latest traffic updates, visit livetraffic.com or call 132 701.