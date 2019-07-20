Changes to highway traffic this week

MOTORISTS are advised of changed traffic conditions and night work on the Pacific Highway from Monday July 22 to Sunday July 28 for the Woolgoolga to Ballina upgrade.

There will be no roadwork carried out on the Pacific Highway between Kew and the Queensland border from Friday July 19 to Monday July 22 due to the high traffic volumes expected for Splendour in the Grass.

From Tuesday, work will be carried out on the Pacific Highway at Broadwater to remove the marine hardstand area near the new bridge over the Richmond River. Motorists can expect a reduced speed limit of 40km/h and short stoppages between 6am and 6pm.

On Tuesday, there will be one night of work on the Pacific Highway at Tabbimoble to install wire rope barriers. Motorists can expect lane closures and traffic control between 6pm and 6am.

Also from Tuesday, there will be up to two nights of work on the Pacific Highway at Mororo to carry out line marking and asphalting. Motorists can expect lane closures and traffic control between 6pm and 6am.

Further south from Tuesday, there will be four days of work on the Pacific Highway at Chatsworth Island south to install safety barriers on the overpass bridge. Between 7am and 6pm, motorists can expect lane closures, a reduced speed limit of 40km/h and short delays.

Also from Tuesday, there will be four nights of work on the Pacific Highway at Tyndale to install traffic barriers and prepare for an upcoming traffic change. Next week, traffic will be moved west onto a new section of road in this area. Motorists can expect a reduced speed limit of 40km/h and short delays between 6pm and 6am.

Next week, access to Mororo Road from the Pacific Highway will be temporarily moved about 20 metres south of the existing Mororo Road intersection. This temporary traffic change will be in place for about six months, to maintain capacity on the road while work continues to safely build the upgrade.

Access to Lookout Road from the Pacific Highway at Glenugie will also change next week and will now be via a 30-metre connection road. This temporary traffic change allows work to safely continue on the overpass bridge and the southbound on ramp.

Additional changes to local roads

From Monday, there will be six days of work on Jubilee Street at Maclean to continue work on the bridge. Motorists can expect lane closures at times and increased stoppages to allow access to the site.

Motorists are advised to drive to the conditions, and follow the direction of signs and traffic control. Transport for NSW thanks motorists for their patience during this time.

For the latest traffic updates download the Live Traffic NSW App, visit livetraffic.com or call 132 701.