Changes to highway conditions you need to know

Highway conditions on the Woolgoolga to Ballina upgrade will change over the long weekend. Caitlan Charles

CHANGED traffic conditions continue this week on the Pacific Highway to progress the Woolgoolga to Ballina upgrade.

There will be no roadwork carried out on the highway between Kew and the Queensland border from 6am Friday September 28 to 6pm Tuesday October 2 due to the high traffic volumes expected for the long weekend. Emergency maintenance and safety repair work will be carried out as required during this period.

From today, there will be four nights of work on the Pacific Highway, between Devils Pulpit and Broadwater. Work will be carried out between 6pm and 6am and will involve road maintenance, installing signage and the removal of wire rope traffic barriers. Traffic control, a lane closure and a reduced speed limit will be in place.

From today, there will be two nights of work on the Pacific Highway at Harwood to prepare for the opening of a new road. Tomorrow, traffic will be permanently switched onto a new local access road linking the existing Pacific Highway and Harwood Mill Road, Harwood. Access from the highway to Watts Lane East will be permanently closed for all motorists except for construction vehicles to allow work on the upgrade to continue.

Also from today, there will be two nights of work on the Pacific Highway at Tabbimoble to prepare for the closure of Glencoe Road. From tomorrow, Glencoe Road at Tabbimoble will be temporarily closed for about three months to allow work on the upgrade to continue. Access will be maintained for emergency services, beekeepers and government vehicles.

On Wednesday, line marking will be carried out on the intersection between the Pacific Highway and Watts Lane at Harwood. There will be traffic control, a lane closure and a reduced speed limit in place between 6pm and 6.30am.

Also from Wednesday, road maintenance will be carried out on the highway for two nights south of Mororo Bridge, Mororo. Traffic control, a lane closure and a reduced speed limit of 40km/h will be in place between 6pm and 6am.

Bridge girders will continue to be transported between Harwood and Mororo. Traffic control including police escorts will be in place during these deliveries, which will continue until November 2018.

Additional changes to local roads

From today, road maintenance will be carried out for five days on Back Channel Road, Wardell Road, Wardell and Old Bagotville Road, Bagotville. A reduced speed limit and a lane closure will be in place between 7am and 6pm.

Also from today, there will be three days of work on Jackybulbin Road, Jackybulbin Flat to install road traffic barriers. Traffic control, a lane closure and a reduced speed limit will be in place between 7am and 6pm.

Oversize and over mass deliveries are continuing as the project team moves more than 8500 large concrete pieces from precast yards in Macksville, Coffs Harbour and Brisbane to site. Motorists can preview the trucks' routes by using the project team's PAC real time delivery map at rms.nsw.gov.au/w2b.

For the safety of workers and motorists, reduced speed limits and traffic control will be in place on the highway, local roads and access roads.

Motorists are advised to plan ahead, drive to the conditions and follow the direction of signs and traffic control as short delays are expected at most locations.

Roads and Maritime Services thanks the community for its patience while work on the upgrade is carried out.

For the latest traffic updates visit www.livetraffic.com, download the Live Traffic NSW App or call 132 701.