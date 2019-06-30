Changes to highway conditions for school holidays

MOTORISTS are advised of changed traffic conditions and night work on the Pacific Highway from Monday July 1 to Sunday July 7 for the Woolgoolga to Ballina upgrade.

There will be no roadwork carried out on the Pacific Highway between Kew and the Queensland border from 6am Friday July 5 to 6am Monday July 8 due to the high traffic volumes expected for the school holidays.

From tomorrow, there will be up to four nights of work on the Pacific Highway between Pimlico and West Ballina for pavement repair work. Southbound traffic will be temporarily moved onto the northbound carriageway of the highway while the work is completed. Motorists can expect traffic control and reduced speed limits between 6am and 6pm.

Also from Monday, there will be four nights of work on the Pacific Highway between Tabbimoble and New Italy to carry out paving, line marking and asphalting. Motorists can expect lane closures and traffic control between 6pm and 6am.

Further south from Monday, there will be up to four nights of work on the Pacific Highway between Chatsworth and Mororo for asphalting as well as line marking and removal. Motorists can expect lane closures and traffic control between 6pm and 6am.

From Tuesday, there will be three nights of work on the Pacific Highway at Coolgardie for asphalting and line marking. Motorists can expect lane closures and traffic control between 6pm and 6am.

On Thursday, there will be one day of work on the Pacific Highway at Glenugie to install signage. There will be a reduced speed limit of 60km/h and short stoppages at times.

Additional changes to local roads

From tomorrow, there will be five days of work on Bensons Lane, Tyndale to install drainage. Motorists can expect a reduced speed limit of 40km/h and traffic control.

Motorists are advised to drive to the conditions and follow the direction of signs and traffic control.

Roads and Maritime Services thanks motorists for their patience during this time.

For the latest traffic updates download the Live Traffic NSW App, visit livetraffic.com or call 132 701.