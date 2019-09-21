Menu
PELICAN WATCH: This lone pelican keeps watch over the trawlers in the boat harbour at Brunswick Heads.
Council News

Changes that boaties need to know for North Coast waterway

Javier Encalada
by
21st Sep 2019 12:00 AM
A NAVIGATION restriction is in place for Simpsons Creek in Brunswick Heads, due to maintenance works on South Arm Road Bridge.

The Roads and Maritime Services advised vessel operators of the restriction on Monday, and it will be in place until December 20.

Preventative maintenance work will be conducted by Byron Shire Council on the South Arm Road Bridge which spans Simpsons Creek, Brunswick Heads, from this week.

"As a result, during this time individual navigable spans on Simpsons Creek under the South Arm Road Bridge will be closed to navigation at varying times," the notice reads.

"Channel blocked" lights and shapes will be suspended between closed bridge spans and demarcation buoys and lines will encapsulate vessels and barges engaged in the construction works.

Vessel operators are advised to exercise extreme caution when navigating in the vicinity of the works, and to pay particular attention to vessels involved in construction works and buoyed off areas.

Persons within the vicinity of the works must comply with any directions given by a Boating Safety Officer or Police Officer in relation to the works or to marine safety. Failure to comply with any such direction is an offence with a maximum fine of $3,300.

Vessels are required to maintain a safe distance and speed from the works, and operators are reminded that the production of wash which impacts unreasonably on the works is an offence with a maximum fine of $5,500.

For further information concerning this Navigation Restriction, please contact the Roads and Maritime Info line on 13 12 36.

Lismore Northern Star

