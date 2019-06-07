Changes proposed for popular services club

BYRON Bay Services Club has submitted a development application to Byron Shire Council that could see the venue upgraded.

Documents submitted to council include alterations including the extension of the existing smokers area, the Sunset terrace, and associated landscape works, plus alterations to the club lounge to provide a small bar.

The changes will also include alterations to the main function room that will allow the space to be broken up into four separate spaces.

The plans also include the refurbishment of the TAB lounge, bistro dining and cafe areas, a new greenhouse terrace, a new children's playroom, the refurbishment of the gaming lounge and provision of improved amenities.

The car parking layout of the development is also proposed to be changed, and it would go from the current 86 parking spaces to 91.

The upgrade will not result in an expansion of the building that has an area of 6366sqm.

The works proposed are mostly internal and will not impact the amenity or heritage character of buildings in the immediate vicinity.

One of the plans submitted by Byron Bay Services Club to council for a development application.

The application also explains the reasons for the changes proposed.

"The alterations proposed will provide for improved amenity to the club membership," the document stated.

"The Services Club, like other Byron Bay establishments, must continue to evolve and reflect the needs of its local community.

"The alterations and changes proposed by this development application are part of that process of ensuring that member amenity is optimised."

Another change in the proposal was to offer better facilities for the sub-branch.

The Byron Bay RSL Sub Branch is currently operating from limited to a room of only 14.7sqm in size.

"In order for the sub branch to operate properly, the proposal provides for the expanding of sub branch facilities to include an office of 20sqm and a boardroom of 35.12sqm," it said in the document.

Documents presented to the council and redacted by Planers North also details that the club requests the council allow the development to be completed over a number of individual stages, instead of it being implemented all at once.

The club's liquor license currently permits a maximum of 800 persons within the venue at any time. No alteration of this capacity is requested by the development application.

The alterations proposed have no consequence in relation to the former Norco Butter Factory building.