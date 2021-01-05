Changes planned at popular Lismore vet clinic

Keen Street Veterinary Clinic in Lismore is planning renovations and additions.

A POPULAR Lismore vet clinic is planning some renovations and additions this year to create a more efficient space.

Keen Street Veterinary Clinic has lodged a development application with Lismore City Council for the work, estimated to cost around $150,000.

The DA is on public exhibition until Wednesday.

According to documents lodged with the council by Newton Denny Chapelle, the proposal is for alterations and additions to the existing clinic.

"The works are proposed to maximise efficiencies within the clinic and do not increase the number of consulting rooms within the premises," the report states.

"The existing staff and vet office will be consolidated to create an extra surgery.

"This is proposed to provide efficiencies with the operation of the clinic given the requirements to sanitise after each surgery.

"The application includes extensions of the building to incorporate a grooming room, ultrasound room and kennels.

"Minor internal alterations are also proposed."

The main veterinary building would be extended to the east by 2.8m to create the new grooming room, separate ultrasound room and kennels.

The application does not propose to increase staff numbers or propose a change to existing operating hours.

For more information or to make a submission, visit the council's website.