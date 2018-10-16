Menu
Lighthouse Beach Cafe at Ballina is unveiling a new menu.
Business

Changes coming to popular Ballina restaurant

16th Oct 2018 12:00 PM

BALLINA is serving up some delicious dinner options this spring and summer season.

Starting Friday October 19, the Lighthouse Beach Cafe Ballina will be serving tapas, dinner and cocktails from 3pm every Friday and Saturday evening.

Owners Karen and Peter Sinclair along with their culinary team, including Scott Bennett and Brett Swalling, are excited to showcase their new delicious menu.

Bring friends and family together by the coastline for evenings filled with fun and food.

Ballina's Lighthouse Beach Cafe.Photo Contributed
With a kids menu on offer and some favourite menu items included on the new dinner menu, the Lighthouse Beach Cafe is the perfect location to celebrate your weekends.

Open 7:30am to 3pm Sunday to Thursday and 7:30am to 10pm every Friday and Saturday, locals and visitors can indulge in breakfast, lunch, dinner, drinks and coffee.

For more information on bookings, including weddings and functions, visit www.lighthousebeachcafe.com.au or call 6686 4380.

The Lighthouse Beach Cafe is located at 65 Lighthouse Pde, East Ballina.

Lismore Northern Star

    16th Oct 2018 12:00 PM

