Changed traffic conditions at Colemans Bridge in Lismore.
News

Changed traffic conditions in Lismore CBD

Aisling Brennan
20th Mar 2020 5:00 PM
MOTORISTS are advised of changed traffic conditions on Union St in Lismore this weekend as essential maintenance work will be carried out on Colemans Bridge.

The bridge will be closed to all traffic from 6am on Saturday, March 21, to 5pm on Sunday, March 22, weather permitting, as part of ongoing strengthening and maintenance work.

One of the bridge's two pedestrian walkways will remain open at all times.

Work will be carried out between 6am and 5pm each day, but the bridge will remain closed overnight on Saturday.

Motorists are advised there will be regular weekend closures until the end of June.

An alternative route from South Lismore to the Lismore CBD is available via Union St, and the Bruxner Highway (Elliott Rd).

From the Lismore CBD to South Lismore, use the Bruxner Highway and Union St.

Motorists are advised to drive to the conditions, and follow the directions of signs and traffic control.

For the latest traffic updates download the Live Traffic NSW App, visit livetraffic.com or call 132 701.

Lismore Northern Star

