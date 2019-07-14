Changed traffic conditions for the highway you need to know

MOTORISTS are advised of changed traffic conditions and night work on the Pacific Highway from Monday July 15 to Sunday 21 for the Woolgoolga to Ballina upgrade.

There will be no roadwork carried out on the Pacific Highway between Kew and the Queensland border from Friday 12 July to Monday 15 July due to the high traffic volumes expected for Splendour in the Grass.

On Tuesday, there will be one night of work on the Pacific Highway at Chatsworth Island North for road maintenance to be carried out. Motorists can expect lane closures and traffic control between 6pm and 6am.

On Wednesday, there will be one night of work on the Pacific Highway at Tabbimoble to install traffic barriers. Motorists can expect lane closures and traffic control between 6pm and 6am.

From Wednesday, there will be two nights of work on the Pacific Highway at Mororo for asphalting and line marking. Motorists can expect lane closures and a reduced speed limit between 6pm and 6am.

Next week, traffic on the Pacific Highway will be moved onto a new section of road between Devils Pulpit and New Italy, one lane in each direction.

This temporary traffic change will maintain capacity on the road network while we continue to safely build the upgrade.

