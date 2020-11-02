Changed traffic conditions for highway upgrade

MOTORISTS are advised of changed traffic conditions and night work on the Pacific Highway from today to Sunday November 8 for the Woolgoolga to Ballina upgrade, weather permitting.

From today, there will be six days of work between Woodburn and New Italy to install signposts, traffic and wire rope safety barriers and carry out earthwork, paving, drainage and asphalting and line marking. Motorists can expect traffic control, reduced speed limits and short stoppages at all times.

From Tuesday, there will be four days of work between Pimlico and Woodburn to carry out guardrail and electrical work maintenance. Motorists can expect reduced speed limits between 6am and 6pm.

Also from Tuesday, there will be two days of work next to the Pacific Highway at Glenugie to allow access for heavy machinery. Motorists can expect the closure of the northbound stopping bay and a reduced speed limit of 80km/h at times.

Additional changes to local roads

From today, there will be up to seven days of work on Blackwall Drive at Coolgardie and Signata Rd at Pimlico to carry out line marking and to install signage and guardrails. Motorists can expect traffic control and short stoppages between 6am and 6pm.

There will be six days of work on Broadwater-Evans Head Rd at Broadwater from Monday to install sign posts. Motorists can expect lane closures traffic control and short stoppages at times between 6am and 6pm.

Also from Monday, there will be six days of work on Serendipity Rd at Tabbimoble, Norton, Swan Bay New Italy and Minyumai roads at New Italy and Wondawee Way at Woodburn to carry out earthwork, paving, drainage and to allow access to site. Motorists can expect lanes closures, traffic control and short stoppages at times between 6am and 6pm.

On Wednesday, there will be one day of work at the old Mororo Bridge on Wuyman Way, Chatsworth Island to install electronic traffic signals. Motorists can expect lane closures, traffic control and short stoppages at times between 6am and 6pm.