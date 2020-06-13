Changed traffic conditions at Ewingsdale

Motorists are advised to drive to the conditions and plan their route accordingly.

MOTORISTS are advised of changed traffic conditions on the on Pacific Motorway and Ewingsdale Road at Ewingsdale for line marking to be carried out.

Ewingsdale Bridge will be closed to traffic with detours in place while work is carried out.

A detour will be available southbound via a dedicated U-turn area just north of the St Helena Tunnel for motorists on the Pacific Motorway travelling to Myocum and those travelling from Byron Bay to Myocum.

A northbound detour will be available via Tyagarah Road for motorists on the Pacific Motorway travelling to Byron Bay and those travelling from Myocum to Byron Bay.

Access will remain available for northbound motorists wishing to access Myocum and for southbound road users heading towards Byron Bay.

