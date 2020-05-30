Menu
PREPARE TO STOP: The New England Highway at Bolivia Hill be closed temporarily while blasting work is conducted. Motorists are advised to plan their journeys as no alternative routes are available. Photo: News Regional Media
News

Changed traffic conditions at Bolivia Hill

Jackie Munro
30th May 2020 9:00 AM

MOTORISTS are advised of changed traffic conditions on the New England Highway next week as part of ongoing work.

The highway at Bolivia Hill will be closed for 30 minutes from 9.30am on June 1 while blasting work is carried out as part of ongoing road upgrades and safety improvements.

Additional closures may be required at 12.30pm and 3.30pm.

No alternative routes are available and motorists are advised to plan their journeys.

Motorists are advised to drive to the conditions, and follow the directions of signs and traffic control.

