'Changed our lives': 10 moving stories of your rescue dogs

Adopting a rescue dog is a big step for a family.

But it can have huge benefits ‒ for you and for your new pooch.

We asked our Facebook readers to share their stories of their rescue dogs, and we loved reading your stories and seeing your adorable photos.

We've compiled a photo gallery and here we're sharing 10 of our favourite stories:

1. Hayley Scrivener: "Polly, now five or so years old, rescued from Queensland Staffy & Amstaff Rescue at approximately six months old. She's the first dog I've ever owned or had in my life. She's my best friend, she follows me everywhere. I try to take her with me everywhere I go, she's pretty well behaved! I couldn't imagine life without Polly."

2. Tia Clayton: "We rescued Buddy in July 2019. He has changed our lives as we changed his. He was beaten and found locked in a bird aviary. Now he is spoiled and loved and adored."

3. Donna Gibson: "My father rescued a foxy seven years ago. When dad became unwell over a year ago, he came to live with us. Yuki was rescued from a backyard that had a number of dogs, no food, no water and no shelter. He came into our lives three years ago. He is a beautiful, loving boy."

4. Emma Coulter: "Rustie was rescued as a young puppy with her siblings and mum because they were in a horrific condition and were being treated terribly. She came into our lives when she was 12 months old and we are her fourth and final home. She is endlessly entertaining … full of sass."

5. Sue Custer: "Fred was malnourished when rescued by RSPCA from an animal hoarder's house (10-plus dogs). Spent six months at the pound due to court case, by which time was so depressed in his cage, no-one was interested in him. So he was transferred to Australian Working Dog Rescue group, in the hope of him being more widely seen. He is the most popular dog at the beach, always eager to please, and amazingly holds no grudges against humans. He is the best ambassador for 'Adopt, don't shop'."

6. Anna Barnes: "Nelly was rescued from NRAS in September 2016. With extensive training with Sarah Rutten, Nelly has become the most beautiful calm dog who is now used as a therapy dog with people living with disabilities. Nelly now lives an incredible life."

7. TC McIntyre: "Blue was beaten, abused, and restrained before we got him. With positive reinforcement and lots of patience he is now the most loving and affectionate dog."

8. Ailsa Embleton: "My dearest boy Radar, came from Newcastle Dog Rescue when he was 18 months old. He was my everything. Radar sadly passed away last year. He gave me nine beautiful years of love and companionship. I miss him every day."

9. Sarah Minter: "We adopted Mishka last year from NRAS. She had been abandoned at Lismore Pound, adopted by others but sent back several times. She is now our special girl. She loves a crazy run around the yard, playing with wildlife and keeping an eye on the chooks. She prances like a horse and love a good scratch. She's part of the family and we love her to bits."

10. Rachael Essery: "Bear was rescued from the Lismore Pound in August 2018. He was a big dog, so not a lot of interest but it was love at first sight when we met him. Thanks to Skyhe Hoyt for taking great care of him when he was there."