Change the Date of Australia Day has Greens support

25th Aug 2017 6:45 AM
Greens MP Dawn Walker is backing Lismore Council's push to change the Australia Day date.
Greens MP Dawn Walker is backing Lismore Council's push to change the Australia Day date.

ROGUE councils across NSW deciding to move their Australia Day citizenship ceremonies from January 26, have the support of NSW Greens Aboriginal Affairs spokesperson, Dawn Walker, as part of the nation-wide campaign to Change the Date of Australia Day.

"As Australians, we all want a day on which we can come together as a community, to reflect on where we're at and to celebrate our wonderfully diverse, open and free society. But January 26 is not that day” she said.

"January 26 remains, for many indigenous Australians, a painful reminder of the invasion of their lands and their ongoing dispossession that resulted from colonisation.

"Local councils have shown incredible leadership in passing motions in support of changing the date of Australia Day. They show that they place fairness, compassion and justice at the heart of their decision-making and I look forward to more councils taking this step.”

Greens councillor for Lismore City Council, Vanessa Ekins agreed.

"Lismore City Council has the support of our Aboriginal Advisory Group to write to the Prime Minister and State MPs urging them to change the date of Australia Day and to identify more appropriate dates for holding our citizenship ceremonies other than on 26 January,” she said.

"We want to work towards culturally-inclusive Australia Day celebrations and our decision is the start of our conversation with our community about how we can more meaningfully celebrate being Australian.”

Lismore Northern Star

Topics:  australia day citizenship lismore council vanessa ekins

