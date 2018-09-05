Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
New rules for catching Mulloway.
New rules for catching Mulloway. Phillip Bolton
Fishing

Change in fishing rules

Rachel Vercoe
by
5th Sep 2018 5:00 AM

IN an act to save a species from overfishing, new rules are now in play for recreational and commercial fishers.

The bag limit for Mulloway, otherwise known as the Jew fish, have changed from two per person to one as of September 1.

No by-catch allowance is permitted in the commercial Estuary General Fishery and all sectors now operate under a minimum size limit of 70cm.

The changes come into act following a scientific review of the Mulloway Recovery Plan which revealed the stock was still overfished.

The goal of the new rules is to help rebuild the Mulloway stock so catching them will become more of a common occurrence for all fishers in the future.

Since 2004/2005, Mulloway have been classified as overfished in NSW and a recovery program to assist the stock to rebuild was implemented on November 1, 2013.

The recovery program in 2013 changed the recreational bag limit for Mulloway from five fish to two and the minimum legal length from 45cm to 70cm.

Coffs Coast Advocate

Top Stories

    TOP 70: Northern Rivers' Most Influential #21-30

    premium_icon TOP 70: Northern Rivers' Most Influential #21-30

    News A FEW politicians, a netball player and three blokes who brew good beer have made it onto our list.

    Is a new mayor on the cards for Kyogle?

    premium_icon Is a new mayor on the cards for Kyogle?

    Council News Danielle Mulholland confirms she will stand once again

    MURDER CASE: Court mention for man accused of bikie death

    premium_icon MURDER CASE: Court mention for man accused of bikie death

    Crime The man accused of fatal shooting to return to court next month

    REVEALED: Our top 11 beauty salons on the Northern Rivers

    premium_icon REVEALED: Our top 11 beauty salons on the Northern Rivers

    Business The best place to get pampered, according to our readers

    Local Partners