Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Heavy rains are forecast for the Top End this weekend as a tropical low forms off the NT coast. Pic Katrina Bridgeford.
Heavy rains are forecast for the Top End this weekend as a tropical low forms off the NT coast. Pic Katrina Bridgeford.
Weather

Chance of a Top End cyclone

by NATASHA EMECK
12th Jan 2019 1:00 PM

TERRITORIANS are being warned that a tropical low expected to drench the Top End this weekend could possibly turn into a cyclone.

The NT Bureau of Meteorology predicts a tropical low predicted to form over the Top End will bring buckets of heavy rains across the Top End over the next three days. A trough is forming in the Gulf of Carpentaria which is expected to move west.

The system is rated a low chance to form into a tropical cyclone on Monday.

It is expected to continue to move away from the NT.

Meteorologist Jackson Browne said they expected 100mm of widespread rains across the Top End over Saturday, Sunday and Monday and 200mm in isolated areas along the north coast.

"The rains should hit Darwin by Sunday," he said.

"After that our projections show the tropical low heading out towards the Indian Ocean and there are possibilities it could form into a cyclone - but far away from land."

cyclone top end weather

Top Stories

    Man attempts to flee car crash after fuel theft

    premium_icon Man attempts to flee car crash after fuel theft

    News A 37-year-old Queensland man has been arrested after police pursuit

    • 12th Jan 2019 4:26 PM
    How Lismore man ended up building million dollar furniture

    How Lismore man ended up building million dollar furniture

    Lifestyle The making of a master craftsman

    Want a career in aviation ... then read this

    premium_icon Want a career in aviation ... then read this

    Whats On The job taking people all over the world

    What markets are on this weekend?

    premium_icon What markets are on this weekend?

    Whats On Where to get fresh coffee and great local produce

    Local Partners