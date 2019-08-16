Chance to see rare, stunning vehicle

Swap meet co-ordinator Peter Nielsen with Geoff Sheaffe with his hot rod ready for the Lismore Auto Swap Meet at the Lismore Showground.

Swap meet co-ordinator Peter Nielsen with Geoff Sheaffe with his hot rod ready for the Lismore Auto Swap Meet at the Lismore Showground. Marc Stapelberg

In 1929, there were two major events that happened in America that people may remember.

Wall Street crashed signalling the start of the Great Depression, and the St Valentine's Day Massacre took place on February 14 in Chicago, Illinois.

It also saw the continued roll out of Henry Ford's revolutionary vehicles including the 1929 Ford Tudor.

Lismore's Geoff Sheaffe will be sharing his own piece of this history when he displays his 1929 Ford Tudor at the Lismore annual Swap Meet being held on Sunday at the Lismore Showground.

"It is a 1929 Ford Tudor running a small block Chev 383 cubic inch turbo, 700 gear box Ford 19 dif, and it is an all steel car 1929 original body from America,” he said.

"It is painted in what they call Indie Orange which is the original Torana and Monaro colour.

"It has all disc brakes right round.

"In its day when it was built it was one of the top show cars in Australia and its been on the road for about 15 years.”

Lismore Swap meet co-ordinator Peter Nielsen said the event, hosted by the Borderline Rodders car club, was for the benefit of all car enthusiasts and was one of their biggest charity fund-raisers for the year.

The annual fundraising event will have a range of classic cars and bikes on display, as well as anything from modern, to the turn of the century auto parts and collectables.

Mr Nielsen said display vehicles were welcome and it was $10 for a swap site.

"There is always a good selection of interesting collectable bits and pieces and those hard-to-get old car parts,” he said. "It's always an interesting day out.”

"This is our 20th year we have been running it.

"It is booked out underneath the undercover area already and we probably have another hundred out here - people and vendors and we get many people through the gate each year.

"It is a good opportunity to get collectables, car parts, bike parts, and we raise a lot of money for local charities.”

General admission is $4 at the gate with the event running from 6am -2pm.

Food and drinks available.