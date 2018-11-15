Chance to meet Constance Hall at Northern Rivers event

Constance Hall, with her baby Raja and husband Denim, at the Rafiki Mwema safe house in Kenya.

Constance Hall, with her baby Raja and husband Denim, at the Rafiki Mwema safe house in Kenya.

AUSTRALIA'S most influential and outspoken 'mummy blogger', Constance Hall, will be in Lennox Head this month for the premier screening of a documentary about the work of a local charity.

The documentary, Kings & Queens of Rafiki, is a behind the scenes look at the work of the Lennox-based charity, Rafiki Mwema.

It shows the children and work of Rafiki Mwema, as seen through the eyes of Constance Hall on her trip to Kenya earlier this year, with new husband Denim and baby Raja.

There will be the opportunity to meet Constance and Sarah Rosborg, founder of Rafiki Mwema, for a Q&A session after the documentary showing.

Rafiki Mwema is a therapeutic safe house in Nakuru, Kenya, for young girls and boys who have suffered horrific abuse.

The children at Rafiki Mwema are as young as 18 months old, up to 18 years.

In 2013 Sarah Rosborg and small team of friends set up Rafiki Mwema as an Australian charity to enable to them to raise the funds needed to run and grow the charity.

What started as one house and 23 young girls five years ago has grown to a 12-acre security fenced farm containing three houses for 70 children, 42 staff and live cattle.

The charity relies 100 per cent on donations, and all fundraising is entirely down to the tireless efforts of Sarah, her team and a growing tribe of supporters, both individuals and corporates, and charity ambassadors including as Constance Hall, Celeste Barber, Fat Mum Slim and Stella Mwangi.

Premier screening event of Kings & Queens of Rafiki