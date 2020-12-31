Thirteen people became millionaires this year with a Powerball win and the final draw is offering someone the opportunity to start 2021 with a bang.

Thirteen people became millionaires this year with a Powerball win and the final draw is offering someone the opportunity to start 2021 with a bang.

Someone could be popping the champagne early on New Year's Eve with $8 million up for grabs in Thursday's Powerball jackpot.

No one scooped the top prize last week after a Brisbane uni student in his 20s won $20 million a fortnight ago.

The last time an $8 million Powerball prize was won was in May when a retired couple from Townsville took two days to check their ticket and discover they had won.

The Townsville mum said that winning something that big overnight was unbelievable and planned to use the money to help family, donate to some charities and to buy a diamond ring that could become a family heirloom.

So far in 2020 there have been 13 Powerball division one winning entries who have collectively taken home more than $460 million in prize money.

You could end the year on a high with a lottery win on New Year’s Eve. Picture: The Lott

With this week's Powerball draw due to take place just hours before people ring in 2021, The Lott spokesman Matt Hart said any division one winners would have additional reasons to celebrate.

"Imagine discovering you've scored a multimillion-dollar prize on New Year's Eve, moments before the start of 2021. It would certainly make for a New Year's celebration you'd never forget," he said.

"With $8 million about to land in their bank account, a division one winner might completely rewrite their New Year's resolutions, choosing to retire, buy a dream home or start ticking off all the items on their bucket list."

Originally published as Chance to end the year as a millionaire