Chance of 'explosive' storms ahead of scorching weekend

WHETHER it's hot temperatures or wild storms this week's weather on the Northern Rivers isn't settling down yet, with potential storms on the way.

The Bureau of Meteorology predicts a chance of a thunderstorm forming this evening, but there are no severe weather warnings currently issued.

North Coast Storm Chasers said some scattered showers are trying to develop, with some of them heavy.

Forecaster Antonio Parancin said they expect thunderstorms could start forming in the next hour or two.

Predicted areas include Lismore to Byron Bay and off the coast of Northern NSW, also encompassing areas inland including Bonalbo.

"We may once more have a similar result where storms would explode in development as they near the coast...similar to the other day when we saw storms explode on the Northern Rivers and SE QLD very close to the coast and delivering large hailstones in places like Mullumbimby, Ocean shores and Murwillumbah," he said.

"Storms possibly could turn severe also and unfortunately will be fast moving to the NE which means they will be short lived but possibly intense (bringing) large hail, damaging winds and frequent lightning."

The bureau said a low pressure system in the Tasman sea is slowly moving east whilst a ridge high pressure ridge is over the west.

The ridge will remain in place until later Saturday when a front will enter the far southwest and sweep through southern and central parts during Sunday, before moving through the far northeast on Monday.

Warm temperatures are expected ahead of the front and fresh south to south-westerly winds in its wake.

Temperatures will exceed 30 across the region tomorrow and Sunday, where it could reach 36C in Lismore.