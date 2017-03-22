Chance for local fine foods to be put on national stage

FINE food producers from the North Coast have until next week to register their interest to exhibit on the NSW stand at Australia's largest trade exhibition for the food and beverage industry.

The Department of Industry will support up to 16 selected NSW food businesses to exhibit on the NSW stand at Fine Food Australia from September 11-14 at the International Convention Centre Sydney at Darling Harbour.

Expressions of interest nominations for the NSW stand will close next Friday, March 31.

"This event is Australia's largest trade exhibition for the food and beverage industry so it presents a great opportunity for food businesses to promote their products and services to a very large, targeted audience," Graeme Cuthbert, NSW Department of Industry Skills and Economic Development Acting Deputy Secretary, said.

"At Fine Food Australia, NSW companies can meet potential buyers, get up to date with the latest trends and check out their competition.

"Participants on the NSW stand in 2016 reported that they generated leads from both overseas and interstate.

"I encourage NSW food producers who want to grow their business to submit their expressions of interest now."

Sydney company SalDoce Fine Foods, an Australian pioneer in manufacturing allergen sensitive and gluten free foods, is a previous exhibitor at Fine Foods Australia with a keen focus on growing export markets.

A winner at the 2016 Premier's NSW Export Awards, Saldoce is exporting about 20 varieties of product to countries including China, Hong Kong, Malaysia, USA, Taiwan, Thailand, Singapore, New Zealand, India, Philippines, Papua New Guinea, and the Middle East.

The company reports continued growth in exports which expanded about 30% last year alone.

"Fine Foods Australia is an opportunity to get exposure to retailers as well as meet customers from overseas locations like Singapore or Hong Kong that we wouldn't normally meet, as it draws those people," Saldoce Fine Foods founder Martin Talacko said.

"It is definitely an opportunity to raise profile and allow us to continue to build brand awareness as well as giving us the ability to show new products."

Fine Food Australia attracts almost 27,000 visitors, 4,500 buyers and more than 1,000 Australian and international exhibitors.

It presents new and innovative products from around Australia and from more than 45 other countries, as well as live demonstrations, masterclasses and industry-recognised competitions.

For more information and to register an EOI go to: https://www.industry.nsw.gov.au/finefoodaustralia