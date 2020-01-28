Why Kingscliff Beach will be packed out this weekend

The Cudgen Headland Surf Life saving Club will once gain play host to the NSW Surf Life Saving Country Championships on Kingscliff Beach this weekend. Photo: JETT JONES

KINGSCLIFF Beach will be a hive of activity this weekend when the Cudgen Headland Surf Life saving Club hosts the Surf Life saving NSW Country Championships for the second year in a row.

The championships are expected to attract more than 1400 competitors and a large number of supporters for the two-day event which gets underway on Saturday morning.

Cudgen Headland Country Championships Planning Team executive Adam Mills said the club had been busy preparing for the championships since the conclusion of the event last year.

"We are expecting representatives form all the country clubs outside the Newcastle to Illawarra corridor and hope to see some of those clubs from the far south of NSW which were in the bushfire zones attending," Mills said.

"It has been a logistical challenge but for many clubs who were here last year, they have already planned their accommodation.

"We will have lifesavers staying from the southern Gold Coast down along the Tweed Coast, it's a great boost for the area.

"Surveys carried out last year showed that about 60 per cent of the competitors hadn't been here before but many of them said they would like to come back and say so having the championships on the Tweed is a great way to promote the area."

Mills said Kingscliff Beach had plenty of sand and was in good shape to host the championships but that posed some challenges.

"At low tide at the southern end of the beach, there's a bit too much sand so we have had to move the surf boats north towards the police station," he said.

"There will be plenty of action along the beach which will be great for spectators."

Aside from hosting the championships, Cudgen headland will be under a little bit of pressure, being the current pointscore champions.

"We are chasing the pointscore championship for the fourth year in a row so every at the club is pretty excited about competing," Mills said.

"Cudgen will be well represented with about 200 competitors entered for the championships."

The Country Championships is the only event on the surf sport calendar to feature a full range of events including surfboats, as well as all age groups from U8s through to Masters, within a two-day surf carnival.

It will also a clean, green event being sponsored by Environbank and will feature an extensive waste recycling plan and reusable water bottles.

The championships will also be live-streamed for the first time allowing the competitors' family and friends at home, all over the state to watch live.

The live streaming site can be found at facebook.com/surflifesavingnsw