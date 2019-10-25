Champions of bonsai

BEAUTIFUL BONSAI: Two members of the Summerland Bonsai Society show their award-winning creations at the North Coast National. Kerry Witchard (left) won Reserve Champion while Marie-Ann Bartlett won Grand Champion.

BEAUTIFUL BONSAI: Two members of the Summerland Bonsai Society show their award-winning creations at the North Coast National. Kerry Witchard (left) won Reserve Champion while Marie-Ann Bartlett won Grand Champion. Alison Paterson

IT'S a rare person who can walk past a magnificent display of bonsai and not stop to admire.

On Saturday at the North Coast National, I was fortunate to see some of the most beautiful bonsai grown in our region - and to meet the lovely people who have produced such stunning examples.

Some delightful members of the Summerland Bonsai Society Inc, had a display which was so stunning, I was tempted to run off with some of the plants - assuming I could carry them, of course.

For such amazingly tiny representations of much larger trees, I can attest that a large bonsai weighs quite a bit more than you think.

Society member and 2019 Grand Champion winner Marie-Ann Bartlett was on hand to talk about her gorgeous tree, which was simply breathtaking.

"I bought my juniper tree about 10 years ago,” Ms Barlett said.

"I've been into bonsai for over 30 years.”

Fellow society member and 2019 Reserve Champion, Kerry Witchard, said with a a laugh that he was "beaten by the best”.

"My 28 year old liquid amber tree grew from a cuting,” Mr Witchard said.

Together with other club members, the pair were happy to share their love of all things bonsai and explain to the hundreds of people who stopped to admire their outstanding display, just how they go about creating and caring for these exquisite plants.

New members both novice and experienced, are welcome to attend club meetings on the second Saturday of each month at the Lismore Uniting Hall on the cnr of Keen and Woodlark Streets.

More information 6628 7763 or 66252099.