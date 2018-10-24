United fails, City break Champions League curse

Ronaldo played for Juventus against former club Manchester United in the Champions League today.

CRISTIANO Ronaldo enjoyed a happy homecoming to Old Trafford as his Juventus side emerged 1-0 winners at Old Trafford on Wednesday morning.

Paulo Dybala scored the match winner in the 17th minute as United struggled in a first half that saw them amass just 30% possession.

Elsewhere, Manchester City became the first English side to beat Shakhtar in the Ukraine with a dominant 3-0 victory while Real Madrid finally got a win under their belt - beating Viktoria Plzen 2-1.

Roma were rampant in their 3-0 win over CSKA Moscow, Hoffenheim and Lyon played out a thrilling 3-3 draw while Ajax left it to the last minute to beat Benfica 1-0.

Earlier there was a cruisy win for Bayern Munich and a draw between Young Boys and Valencia.

MANCHESTER UNITED 0-1 JUVENTUS

Cristiano Ronaldo emerged victorious again on his second return to Old Trafford, but this time did not get on the scoresheet as Juventus outclassed Manchester United to win 1-0 in the Champions League on Tuesday.

Cristiano Ronaldo of Juventus takes a selfie with a pitch invader

Instead Ronaldo played a supporting role by helping set up Paulo Dybala's winner on 17 minutes as the Italian champions opened up a five-point lead over United at the top of Group H.

Jose Mourinho's men were handed a break before kick-off as Valencia's 1-1 draw away to Young Boys means United still hold a two-point lead over the Spaniards, but a fourth defeat of the season will see speculation over Mourinho's future increase once more.

SHAKHTAR DONETSK 0-3 MANCHESTER CITY

Manchester City took a step closer to qualifying from its Champions League group Tuesday with a dominant 3-0 win over Shakhtar Donetsk.

Last season the Ukrainian team ended a 29-game unbeaten run for City, but it never came close to another win Tuesday. David Silva and Aymeric Laporte's goals had Pep Guardiola's team 2-0 up by halftime, before Bernardo Silva snuffed out Shakhtar's hopes of a comeback in the 71st.

Aymeric Laporte is congratulated after scoring. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)

City has won six of the seven games it's played since losing 2-1 to Lyon in its last Champions League outing. Thanks to Lyon's 3-2 win over Hoffenheim in Tuesday's other game, City stays second in Group F at the halfway mark, one point behind Lyon and four ahead of third-place Shakhtar.

REAL MADRID 2-1 VIKTORIA PLZEN

Real Madrid beat Viktoria Plzen 2-1 in the group stage of the Champions League on Tuesday in a narrow victory that did little to ease the pressure on embattled coach Julen Lopetegui.

Karim Benzema and Marcelo scored a goal in each half for Madrid as the three- time defending European champions ended a five-match winless streak in all competitions, but Lopetegui's team struggled at times at Santiago Bernabeu Stadium.

The new coach will have another chance to quieten his critics - maybe his last - in the "clasico" against Barcelona at Camp Nou Stadium in the Spanish league on Sunday.

Real Madrid's Karim Benzema celebrates.

Madrid has six points in Group G after three matches. Roma, which defeated CSKA Moscow 3-0 at home in the other group match, also has six points. Madrid had lost four of its last five matches, including a 1-0 defeat at CSKA Moscow.

Benzema opened the scoring with an 11th-minute header and Marcelo added to the lead from inside the area in the 55th after a neat back-heel pass by Gareth Bale.

The visitors, who had some good scoring chances in the first half, pulled one closer with a 79th-minute goal by Patrik Hrosovsky

HOFFENHEIM 3-3 LYON

A six-goal thriller was decided in stoppage time as Hoffenheim snagged a dramatic equaliser to share the spoils with Lyon.

Bertrand Traore opened the scoring early before an Andrej Kramaric double turned the tide in the German outfit's favour. But the lead continued to seesaw as Tanguy Alvaro and Memphis Depay helped Lyon snatch the lead.

But Joelinton's 90th minute leveller ensured the points were split.

ROMA 3-0 CSKA MOSCOW

Competition leading scorer Edin Dzeko grabbed another two goals as Roma put CSKA Moscow to the sword in the Italian capital.

The Bosnian netted a first-half double to steer the Italian giants to a big win, as Cengiz Under rounded out the rout shortly after the break.

AJAX 1-0 BENFICA

Right back Noussair Mazraoui scored an injury-time winner Tuesday as Ajax beat Benfica 1-0 to remain unbeaten in Champions League Group E. Goalkeepers Andre Onana and Odisseas Vlachodimos both made key saves as the game appeared headed for a goalless stalemate.

But Vlachodimos stood no chance as Mazraoui's shot in the 92nd minute was deflected into the net by Alex Grimaldo from Ajax's final attack of the match. The win left Ajax at the top of the group, level with Bayern Munich which beat AEK Athens 2-0 earlier in the evening.

AEK ATHENS 0-2 BAYERN MUNICH

Bayern Munich exploited a brief lapse in AEK Athens' determined defense to score twice in two minutes for a 2-0 win in the Champions League, easing pressure on the Bundesliga champions and coach Niko Kovac. Shaking off a mistake-prone first half, Javi Martinez and Robert Lewandowski struck in the 61st and 63rd minutes at the Olympic Stadium for Bayern's second victory in Group E, as AEK suffered its third defeat.

YOUNG BOYS 1-1 VALENCIA

Valencia's poor form continued as it clung on to a 1-1 draw against Champions League underdog Young Boys on Tuesday, as the Swiss team celebrated its first point in the competition.

Valencia has won just one of its last nine games, has just two points in the Champions League and hasn't scored more than once in a game since Sept. 2.

Valencia took the lead in the 26th minute when Michy Batshuayi picked up a flicked pass from Carlos Soler, rounded the goalkeeper and scored.

Young Boys' first Champions League goal came from the penalty spot in the 55th after Valencia captain Daniel Parejo brought down Djibril Sow with a sliding tackle. Guillaume Hoarau fired the spot kick low to his right.