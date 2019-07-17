Champions crowned after pumping day

STYLE, GUSTO: Tane Bowden won the men's Pro Junior division at the Skullcandy Oz Grom Open yesterday.

STYLE, GUSTO: Tane Bowden won the men's Pro Junior division at the Skullcandy Oz Grom Open yesterday. Ben Stagg

THE 2019 Skullcandy Oz Grom Open has wrapped up following a giant day of action in pumping four-foot waves at Lennox Head.

New champions were crowned across the Pro Junior and all other age divisions in front of a healthy crowd.

Tane Bowden claimed the second Skullcandy Pro Junior victory for New Zealand in as many years, taking out the boys Pro Junior division.

Bowden followed in the footsteps that 2018 Champion Kehu Butler, decimating the punchy surf with a combination of style and gusto.

He performed a variety of decent aerials and power-turns in the heat to get the edge over his fellow finalists, notching up a massive 17.30 two-wave heat total.

The final followed a similar vein to Bowden's quarter-final, where all competitors held onto excellent scores and remained within firing distance of taking the lead.

"The waves just turned on in our heat and everyone had nines and eights,” Bowden said.

"It's always nice to come up against big names like that heat and come away with a win.

"My whole goal is to get into the top three and make the World Juniors, but I'll worry more about that later, I just want to win this event first.”

Taj Stokes used his powerful approach to positive effect in the final, notching up an 8.90 and a 8.07 to amass a solid 16.97 heat total.

Stokes' impressive and dominant turns got him the scores he needed and sealed his runner-up position.

Hawaiian youngsters Brodi Sale and Kai Martin ensured two titles would return to Hawaii, taking out the 16 and 14 Boys divisions respectively.

Both surfers put on dominant performance over the course of their finals with excellent scores.

Sale hit his stride in the final especially, posting the only 10-point ride of the event.