Champion sees surfing as a powerful force for good

NEWLY crowned Surfing Australia Over 60s champion Neil Cameron sees surfing as a powerful force for good in the community.

The annual Surfing Australia competition brought together more than 500 competitors from around the nation to Duranbah Beach on the Queensland border for a shot at being crowned Australian Champion.

Neil won out over last year's champion and former Australian Open Champion Bruce Dunne.

"I was stoked to have my daughter and my wife there to see me win,” he said.

"I'm just grateful to be able to keep doing it and to have the privilege of good health and to come to the surf competition like this and catch up with a group of old friends.”

READY: Neil Cameron on the beach at Duranbah during the Surfing Australia Competition. Contributed

Competing in clean 4 foot swell with random peaks, Neil said he got a good run through the semis and into the finals.

"I'm really grateful that Surfing Australia for continuing to cater to my age group of surfers,” he said.

Neil he has been president of the Byron Board riders Club for the past three years.

"I'm lucky I can get into the surf every day,” he said.

"Its a huge part of my life to be there to see the sun come up with the dolphins, the birds and fish and just be a part of nature waking up every day.”

"The Boardriders is a much different club to when the club first started, running the club is almost like a business now, there are much bigger costs now and we need to sponsorship to keep it going.”

In addition to supporting local surfing and nurturing tomorrow's young champions the club also supports many other local causes and individuals in the community behind the scenes that may be doing it tough.

"We are very aware of the the affect that mental health issues can have in the community, particularly amongst our young adults,” he said.

"The government really needs to do something about this.”