NEW ZEALAND bowlers scooped the pool, winning the men's and women's singles crowns at the world champion of champions at Sydney's St Johns Park at the weekend.

In taking the women's title Jo Edwards, the reigning Commonwealth Games singles gold medallist, became the most successful competitor in bowls history. She is the first dual winner of the world champion of champions singles, having won it at Hong Kong in 2011. And this latest win, in which she downed 24-year-old Malaysian university student Alyani Jamil 10-7, 10-7 in the final, was her 12th major, eclipsing legendary Margaret Johnston, of Northern Ireland, who had seven.

Shannon McIlroy, the reigning World Bowls singles champion, completed the Kiwi double when he downed Hong Kong's Tony Cheung 8-3, 9-2 in the men's champion of champions final. Cheung took singles silver at the recent Asian championships in China.

State champion

MASON Lewis, of Engadine, has taken the NSW Under-25 title for the second time. He won this year's event by downing Dylan Riley, of Maitland City, at Cabramatta. His previous success was when he took out the championship while playing for Merrylands. Riley was no pushover in the latest one - he was runner-up in the 2017 champion of club champions event.

Luke Jones, of Ballina, has been named in the Under-25 squad for this year's state camp. The camp for the Under-25 and Open squads will be at Ettalong on December 14-16. It is used as a selection pool for next year's interstate representative series.

Former local Aaron Teys (Warilla) is in the Open squad.

Farewell, John

GOOD bowler and good bloke. John Burrows has died, aged 94. A member of Lennox Head club, he also played with the Ballina Sandflies. I remember playing with John in a carnival many years ago at East Lismore when he joked about mistakenly putting sunscreen on his bowls and Grippo on his face. Said at least his bowls wouldn't be affected by the heat.

His funeral is in Ballina today. Bowls is poorer for losing him.

Showpiece event

THE favourites will be back when bowls' televised showpiece, the Bowls Premier League, starts next Tuesday at Brisbane's Pine Rivers club.

It's bowls with a new slant - power plays, scorching drives and a party atmosphere - all captured on live television, five hours nightly until the Friday.

The man to watch is Aron Sherriff, arguably Australia's best bowler, who has changed allegiances from NSW to the Gold Coast's Hawks. He has won four League titles out of the six times it's been presented annually.

He's sure to strike tough opposition from the likes of the UK's master tactician Alex Marshall, Canadian Ryan Bester, Kiwi Ali Forsyth, Northern Ireland's Jeremy Henry, and Aussie star Aaron Wilson.

One of the rules of this competition is that each team of three must include a woman bowler. On some past occasions it has been the female who's been the team's star. That's likely again with the inclusion of Commonwealth Games gold medallists New Zealander Jo Edwards and locals Karen Murphy, Kelsey Cottrell and Carla Krizanic.

New competition

ALSTONVILLE is starting an A and B grade pairs competition aimed at bringing together players of all abilities within the club. Bowlers are graded by pennant selectors and each team is to be comprised on one A-grader and one B. Competition will be over three weekends , with two games of 11 ends each day. Play dates are November 17, November 24 and December 1.

Online system

BOWLS Australia is asking clubs to participate in testing its Bowls Link membership system.

This will take about two hours between Monday, December 3 and Sunday, December 16 and will involve using a list of tasks - anything from updating personal details to adding member and running reports . Feedback on ease of use, functionality and time taken will be required.

Clubs willing to take part are to complete an expression of interest on-line form before November 20.

National rankings

TASMANIAN pair Lee Schraner and Rebecca van Asch retain their hold on top national rankings released by Bowls Australia. It's an achievement for van Asch who is on maternity leave and hasn't played since the Australian indoor championships. She holds a narrow seven-point lead over second-placed Gayle Edwards, of Victoria. In third place is Australian team member Natasha Scott who has shot up five places since winning the NSW champion of champions pairs.

The men's top three remain the same - Schraner, David Ferguson (NSW) and Ben Twist (NSW). In fourth place is Ray Pearse by virtue of his winning the NSW state singles title.

Victory in Ocean Shores' Great Northern Open Classic Fours and the Quensland state pairs and fours had Aron Sherriff climb seven places to No 5. Aaron Teys is No 6, edging out his rival, Ryan Bester.

In these rankings players can gain points from national competitions, state championships, state champion of champions and selected club events.

MY VIEW . . . ON NATIONAL RANKINGS

I'VE whinged before about national rankings. They're not a reliable indication of the best bowlers - all they show is who've been bowling the most in selected events.

For instance, Ballina's Kris Lehfeldt is No 175 in the latest rankings, behind many bowlers he could beat with his delivery hand tied behind his back.

These rankings are another instance of bowlers in the larger centres having an advantage. They can enter a points-available event every day of the week in the metropolitan area whereas the bush bowler sees such a tournament once in a blue moon.

Having said that, I can't come up with a better way of ranking bowlers.

Just don't anybody try to tell me the current method is any indication of the nation's best.