Champion field for Malibu Classic

IN THE MIX: Jack Entwistle will be one of the contenders in the open nine-foot division at the Byron Bay Malibu Classic this weekend. WSL/Luke Sorenson

CURRENT Australian champion Dane Pioli and Jack Entwistle will surf in the 38th annual Byron Bay Malibu Classic at Wategos Beach this weekend.

Pioli beat Entwistle in the final of the Australian Longboard Surfing Open at Kingscliff last month and will contest the open nine-foot division at Byron Bay.

They can expect competition from Lennox Head surfer Scott Channon who is the defending champion.

Channon had a dream 2017 winning the Byron Bay, Evans Head and Lennox Head longboard events.

The contest attracts competitors from up and down the east coast with a group of five from New Zealand giving it an international flavour.

"We've got about half a dozen surfers in the Australian top 10 that will compete in the open nine-foot division,” event organiser Ron Hughes said. "It will be highly competitive and even someone like Hayden Swan or Will Crowe could win it.

"The open women's division has almost doubled from last year and that will be one to watch.”

Byron Bays' Roisin Carolan, Isabelle Braly and Kristy Quirk are back again, while an over-70s division will run for the first time.

Numbers are up this year with about 180 expected to surf over three days when competition begins Friday.

"It looks like we're back to the popular days and every division is just about full,” Hughes said.

"We nearly ran an over-70s last year but definitely will this time and it's great to keep the old blokes out there.

"The banks have been really good this week and we're expecting an increase in swell by Thursday.

"We could have some decent waves with a bit of extra push by the weekend and the guys in the open division will enjoy that.”

The event is believed to be the longest running single-fin competition in Australia.

It is also a major fundraiser for Cancer Council, Westpac Lifesaver Rescue Helicopter Service and other local business and charities.

The open men's final is set down for 1pm Sunday with the presentation to follow at the Byron Bay Bowling Club.