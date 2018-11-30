Footy’s most surprising elite player
Be honest. Would you recognise Trent Dumont if he walked into the room right now?
The tough midfielder has played 61 games for the Kangaroos, including 22 last season, finishing equal-fifth in North Melbourne's best-and-fairest. But he remains largely anonymous outside Arden St, selected in just 526 of almost 200,000 SuperCoach teams - statistically 0 per cent.
He's also the fifth-best wingman in the AFL, according to Champion Data.
The rankings are based on stats from the past two seasons, with most weight given to recent form.
Also in the elite category are Bombers Anthony McDonald-Tipungwuti and Adam Saad, Collingwood defender Jack Crisp, West Coast's Tom Barrass and Bulldog Matthew Suckling.
But there is no Tom Mitchell, Patrick Cripps or Joel Selwood, who miss out in a crowded midfield.
Based on Champion Data's rankings, the wing will be a major strength for the Roos next season with trade arrivals Aaron Hall and Jared Polec also ranked in the top five, while Majak Daw is rated elite as a key defender.
In all, North Melbourne has five elite players, second only to Richmond and Adelaide with six each.
At the other end of table, the table isn't good reading for Port Adelaide fans, with Robbie Gray the Power's only elite player.
Gold Coast is the only team without an elite player on its list.
ELITE PLAYERS
ADELAIDE
Rory Sloane, Rory Laird, Brodie Smith, Eddie Betts, Tom Lynch, Paul Seedsman
BRISBANE LIONS
Dayne Zorko, Lachie Neale, Harris Andrews, Daniel Rich
CARLTON
Kade Simpson
COLLINGWOOD
Brodie Grundy, Jack Crisp, Jeremy Howe, Jordan De Goey
ESSENDON
Orazio Fantasia, Anthony McDonald-Tipungwuti, Adam Saad
FREMANTLE
Nat Fyfe, David Mundy
GEELONG
Patrick Dangerfield, Tom Hawkins, Sam Menegola
GWS GIANTS
Zac Williams, Callan Ward, Lachie Whitfield, Toby Greene, Phil Davis
HAWTHORN
Jack Gunston, Luke Breust, James Sicily
MELBOURNE
Clayton Oliver, Max Gawn, Tom McDonald, Jake Lever
NORTH MELBOURNE
Ben Cunnington, Majak Daw, Jared Polec, Aaron Hall, Trent Dumont
PORT ADELAIDE
Robbie Gray
RICHMOND
Dustin Martin, Jack Riewoldt, Alex Rance, Shane Edwards, Kane Lambert, Josh Caddy
ST KILDA
Jade Gresham
SYDNEY
Lance Franklin, Jake Lloyd
WEST COAST
Jeremy McGovern, Nic Naitanui, Josh Kennedy, Shannon Hurn, Tom Barrass
WESTERN BULLDOGS
Matthew Suckling, Lachie Hunter
TOP 10 IN EACH POSITION
MIDFIELDERS
1. Dustin Martin
2. Nat Fyfe
3. Clayton Oliver
4. Dayne Zorko
5. Lachie Neale
6. Rory Sloane
7. Ben Cunnington
8. Callan Ward
9. Patrick Cripps
10. Marcus Bontempelli
KEY FORWARDS
1. Lance Franklin
2. Jack Riewoldt
3. Tom Hawkins
4. Jack Gunston
5. Tom McDonald
6. Josh J Kennedy
7. Jarryd Roughead
8. Justin Westhoff
9. Ben Brown
10. Taylor Walker
MID-FORWARDS
1. Patrick Dangerfield
2. Shane Edwards
3. Sam Menegola
4. Robbie Gray
5. David Mundy
6. Mitch Wallis
7. Michael Walters
8. Isaac Heeney
9. Chad Wingard
10. Mitch Robinson
GENERAL FORWARDS
1. Luke Breust
2. Orazio Fantasia
3. Kane Lambert
4. Anthony McDonald-Tipungwuti
5. Eddie Betts
6. Jordan De Goey
7. Josh Caddy
8. Tom Lynch
9. Toby Greene
10. Jade Gresham
WINGMEN
1. Lachie Hunter
2. Paul Seedsman
3. Jared Polec
4. Aaron Hall
5. Trent Dumont
6. Sam Lloyd
7. Jack Sinclair
8. David Zaharakis
9. Andrew Gaff
10. Tom Phillips
KEY DEFENDERS
1. Jeremy McGovern
2. Harris Andrews
3. Alex Rance
4. Majak Daw
5. Jake Lever
6. Tom Barrass
7. Phil Davis
8. Liam Jones
9. Lachie Henderson
10. Dougal Howard
RUCKMEN
1. Brodie Grundy
2. Max Gawn
3. Nic Naitanui
4. Paddy Ryder
5. Ben McEvoy
6. Todd Goldstein
7. Aaron Sandilands
8. Toby Nankervis
9. Stefan Martin
10. Zac Smith
GENERAL DEFENDERS
1. Jack Crisp
2. Zac Williams
3. Jeremy Howe
4. Rory Laird
5. Brodie Smith
6. Matthew Suckling
7. Kade Simpson
8. Shannon Hurn
9. Jake Lloyd
10. James Sicily