Lindsay Hewitt of Caboolture (QLD) at a previous Brunswick Heads Woodchop Carnival. Photo: Mireille Merlet-Shaw/The Northern Star
Sport

Champion choppers battle it out in town’s 60th carnival

15th Jan 2020 3:40 PM
TWO Australian titles will be up for grabs at the 60th Brunswick Heads woodchop.

The event began today and will continue until Saturday at Banner Park.

A total of 36 events are planned across the carnival for men, women and juniors including chopping, sawing, relays and chainsaw.

Among the competitors will be Laurence O'Toole, who claimed the 2018 Stihl Timbersports World Championships.

The carnival has also attracted other top competitors from across the globe, including axemen from the USA, Sweden and New Zealand.

Finals for two Australian titles will be held on Friday and Saturday nights.

The final event will be a NSW versus Qld competition.

Spectators are welcome; no admission charged.

Approximate session times are Wednesday 1-6pm and 7- 9pm, Thursday 12.30 - 5pm and 7-9.30pm, Friday 9-12 noon, 1.30-5pm, 7-9.45pm, with Saturday 11-5.30pm, 7-9.30pm.

For final session times, visit www.bhwoodchop.com.

Byron Shire News

