Chambers keep business in the picture with SES updates

TAKING CARE OF BUSINESS: Lismore Chamber of Commerce & Industry is just one of the many chamber organisations passing on SES flood and weather updates via email to their members. In April, LCCI president, Deborah Benhayon hosted a meeting where business owners were encouraged to ask for assistance and clarification regarding the insurance and funding issues facing their businesses regarding damange caused by storms and flooding after the Ex-Cyclone Debbie.

THE New South Wales Business Chamber has been liaising with local groups throughout the Northern Rivers to be proactive in sharing State Emergency Services updates to their members.

After the March floods which saw some confusion from business owners about the state of weather updates, the Chamber of Commerce and Industry groups from Byron Bay, Lismore and Murwillumbah have been contacting their members in order to keep them abreast if the latest news and advice from the SES regarding the recent storms and possible flooding.

Lismore Chamber of Commerce & Industry president Deborah Benhayon said since the flood at the end of March, they have focussed on communicating with all businesses in the city.

With a database of nearly 1000 contacts, the LCCI has seen a 20% increase since the March floods and is able to reach across proprietors and managers very quickly with SES emergency alerts

"We want to the information we disseminate to go not just to our members but the broader business community,” she said.

"The floods did not impact on a select group of people it impacted on everyone.”

Ms Benhayon said the LCCI uses several speedy methods to get messages out to members including email and Facebook.

NSW Business Chamber regional manager, Jane Laverty said the ability of local chambers to contact their members quickly and efficiently has been a huge bonus.

"What we learned in March was how vulnerable small businesses are in emergencies such as floods and the value of networks to share info and be there for each other with business recovery,” she said.

"Yesterday (Monday) when I was talking with Richmond Tweed SES region controller Andrew McPhee, he asked us to help get their messages across but was concerned about businesses as it was a public holiday.”

Ms Laverty said Mr McPhee wanted all business-people in the region to be aware of the SES flood and weather updates.

"He wanted to get everyone in the right mindset and we knew we could assist with quick communications to our members,” she said.

Ms Laverty said the chambers have good databases of members and even more followers across social media

"I'm so pleased to have a good network of 21 chambers across out region and even though it was a public holiday, we could really get the information out to our members,” she said.

Murwillumbah's District Business Chamber spokesperson, Skye Swift, said the organisation contacted six times the number of members with the SES updates.

"I think chambers are often under-utilised, so being able to assist in this instance where as we probably have 100 members, but I am sending emails out to 660 contacts on our database,” she said.

"I'm a pharmacy owner in town and during the March floods no-one knew how big it would be and I think everyone, especially those who suffered through the flood are still in survival mode.”

Byron Bay Chamber president, Gail Fuller, said their emails containing SES updates go out to over 1000 people.

"I think its important to be involved because a lot of the businesses her are small and we to need to ensure they survive so our town keeps thriving,” she said.