Have your say on proposed shopping centre

LENNOX Head Chamber of Commerce has encouraged business owners to take have their say on the $21 million proposed shopping centre for EPIQ estate.

A Development Application has been lodged for Ballina Shire Council's assessment and consideration, for a Neighbourhood Shopping Centre - including a Supermarket (Woolworths) and speciality shops, and associated car parking within the EPIQ Estate at Lennox Head.

People are able to make submissions and enquiries to the council to be taken into account when dealing with the application. Due to the nature of the development the proposal will be determined by the Joint Regional Planning Panel.

In a press release, the Lennox Head Chamber said: "After reading Lodgement Documents on the link above, the Lennox Head Chamber of Commerce encourages business owners to take the time to put forward their view by emailing us with your feedback, by October 8, 2017, and also, most importantly, by submission (letter, email) to Ballina Shire Council by October 10, 2017".

Reasons why you object to, or support the development proposal should be clearly stated. Feedback from businesses will be collated, summarised and submitted to the council from the chamber. Submissions to Ballina Shire Council will be passed on to the JRPP.

Two letters already submitted to the council request the development not proceed until the Southern Hutley Drive Bypass has been completed.

One submission by Jonathan and Sarah King said: "I feel that the noise and traffic volumes from the Meadows, the Epic residential development and this commercial development will have a significantly negative impact on the quality of life for those living in Montwood Drive. Please council, defer this development until the Southern Hutley Drive extension, which as I understand, has deemed to be critical infrastructure, has been completed."

In a recent poll run by The Northern Star, 65% of respondents said they thought Lennox Head needed a new Woolworths.

Click on this link to view through all of the submitted lodgement document information.

Follow these guidelines on how to make a submission to the council.