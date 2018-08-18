Challenge yourself, enter the GSAC Games

FITNESS FUN: GSAC gym manager Roberta O'Brien (far left) with staff and centre members celebrate the forthcoming GSAC Games in September. L-R back row, Alex Wadsworth, Marissa Steinnokel and Greg Mehay. Middle - George Stevens, Ashley Wain, Yonika Mantell, Fillippo Marinoni. Front, O'Brien, Nicolla Berghno and Reegan Semmens.

FITNESS FUN: GSAC gym manager Roberta O'Brien (far left) with staff and centre members celebrate the forthcoming GSAC Games in September. L-R back row, Alex Wadsworth, Marissa Steinnokel and Greg Mehay. Middle - George Stevens, Ashley Wain, Yonika Mantell, Fillippo Marinoni. Front, O'Brien, Nicolla Berghno and Reegan Semmens. Alison Paterson

"FOR SOME people it's the desire to win that drives them while for others it's about challenging yourself to reach a goal and go beyond what you thought you were capable of.”

Goonellabah Sport and Aquatic Centre gym manager Roberta O'Brien said many reasons drive the popularity of fitness challenges inspired the inaugural GSAC Games which will be held on September 15.

"Either way, a fitness challenge is a great way to see people at their very best and we welcome family, friends and sports loving people to come and cheer on the participants because it's going to be gruelling, but glorious.”

Ms O'Brien and her staff will act as judges and officials at the inaugural GSAC Games on September 15.

She said GSAC Games comprises four individual workouts over one day comprising elements of strength, endurance and cardio, including a pool-based workout - similar to the 2017 Lismore Masters Games Fitness Challenge.

"It will be a gruelling show of strength and endurance as well as an exciting celebration of fitness and determination,” she said.

"Like Australian Ninja Warrior, the GSAC Games will be a gruelling but exciting event celebrating fitness and determination.”

Offering events for men and women over 18 and a masters division those over 40, the GSAC Games has competitive and non-competitive categories.

O'Brien said everyone, no matter their age and current fitness, is welcome to join in the fun.

In competitive events, participants must complete all four workouts with prescribed set weights and medals will be awarded. In the non-competitive events, participants can scale weight and movements if necessary and there is no winner.

Registrations for the inaugural GSAC Games are $100 with a GSAC Games T-shirt included.

Entries are open until September 14. To register, visit www.gsac.net.au

In the competitive division, participants must complete all four workouts with prescribed set weights and first, second and third placings will be awarded.

In the non-competitive, participants can scale weight and movements if necessary and there will be no placings..