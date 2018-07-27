Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The man was airlifted to Tooowoomba after sustaining injuries from a chainsaw.
The man was airlifted to Tooowoomba after sustaining injuries from a chainsaw. Contributed
News

Chainsaw victim performs first aid on himself before airlift

27th Jul 2018 5:15 PM

A MAN who suffered cuts to his leg from a chainsaw used his belt as a tourniquet to stop the bleeding.

On Friday afternoon the man was chopping logs just before the accident occurred.

The injured man dragged himself to a quad bike then rode to his farmhouse to call for help.

LifeFlight's Toowoomba-based Surat Gas Aeromedical Service Rescue helicopter responded to the call.

The LifeFlight critical care doctor and Queensland Ambulance Service paramedic assessed and treated the man's injuries at the farm.

He was then airlifted in a stable condition to the Toowoomba Hospital.  

chainsaw incident dalby editors picks lifeflight toowoomba
Toowoomba Chronicle

Top Stories

    Structure alight next to Northern Rivers school

    Structure alight next to Northern Rivers school

    Breaking Fire crews are currently at the scene

    • 27th Jul 2018 5:00 PM
    Why this iconic Lismore business is moving to Masters site

    premium_icon Why this iconic Lismore business is moving to Masters site

    Business Famous retailer to move on from CBD store

    • 27th Jul 2018 4:19 PM
    Man charged with sex abuse of 16-year-old girl

    Man charged with sex abuse of 16-year-old girl

    Crime Police will allege he gave the girl drugs before assaulting her

    • 27th Jul 2018 4:15 PM
    AMAZING PHOTO: Whale upstages Sea Shepherd's arrival

    premium_icon AMAZING PHOTO: Whale upstages Sea Shepherd's arrival

    Environment Our snapper caught the exact moment a whale upstaged the Steve Irwin

    Local Partners