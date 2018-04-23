The weird, wonderful things you can buy at a clearance sale

Sisters Erinella, 4, and Mystique, 5, checked out the pullets ahead of the poultry auction. The youngsters were hoping to buy some chickens for their backyard and enjoy the eggs.

Sisters Erinella, 4, and Mystique, 5, checked out the pullets ahead of the poultry auction. The youngsters were hoping to buy some chickens for their backyard and enjoy the eggs. Alison Paterson

"RIGHT these pullets they'll lay soon, who's got 20, 20 here, the first today, five gets it a job lot, 10 here, 15 here, 20 there, I bid five last call done, sold for 25 cash."

Without pausing for breath, Kevin Cocciola marched along a line of cages and exhorted the crowd to put their hands in their pockets and buy a pullet* or six.

Amid laughter, Mr Cocciola sold as fast as he spoke, quickly putting all the feathered friends under the hammer, then moved on to a range of farm and farm-house items, which had to be seen to be believed.

He was one of two auctioneers from Ian Weir and Son who conducted two concurrent sales at the Lismore Showgrounds and ripped through 600 lots from 9am on Saturday.

Photos View Photo Gallery

Agent Neil Short said the sale had everything from saddles to saws, furniture to fishing rods, rabbit traps to timber, tackle and power tools.

"We had around 400 people turn up to find a bargain or watch the auction fun," he said.

"The outside sale was roughly 230 lots and inside we had 370 lots, all up roughly 100 vendors with a 97 per cent clearance rate."

Sisters Mistique, 5, and Erinella, 4, arrived with their aunt Hope to check out the chickens.

"We want a black hen," Mistique said.

"As long as she lays eggs," Erinella said.

Sheree and Michael Lahne were happy with their purchases of poultry, as was Joyce Skenner with her rooster.

Meanwhile, Charlie Pirrottina said he was pleased with his purchase of rabbit traps and shovels.

As he walked towards his ute, Mr Pirrottina said he loved a good clearance sale.

"I'm a citrus farmer and you always need more tools," he said.

"It's hard to get these rabbit traps nowadays."

And it seemed a bit of wheeling and dealing went on after the hammer fell.

Arthur Slade came for a look and ended up with a traditional quart-pot in a leather case for $50.

"I've got quarter-horses," he said.

"I wanted this quart-pot, another fellow bought the items which were with it and I bought from him."

*In the interest of full disclosure, this journalist became so enthralled during the poultry auction she bought three Minorca chooks.