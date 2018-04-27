Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
RESCUE MISSON: A Gin Gin woman was airlifted to hospital after she was injured in a chainsaw accident.
RESCUE MISSON: A Gin Gin woman was airlifted to hospital after she was injured in a chainsaw accident. Contributed
News

Chainsaw accident lands woman in hospital

Carolyn Booth
by
27th Apr 2018 4:46 PM

A WOMAN in her 60s was airlifted to hospital after she severely injured her leg in a chainsaw accident on her property outside Gin Gin earlier today.

RACQ Lifeflight said the woman was cutting shrubbery with her husband with the chainsaw when the accident happened.

"Her husband applied first-aid before she was treated by Queensland Ambulance Service paramedics," LifeFlight Rescue said in a statement.

The Sunshine Coast-based helicopter met the patient at the Gin Gin Showgrounds and flew her to the Royal Brisbane Women's Hospital for specialist treatment.　

chainsaw editors picks gin gin
Bundaberg News Mail

Top Stories

    Doctor to enter plea for alleged sex assaults on patients

    premium_icon Doctor to enter plea for alleged sex assaults on patients

    Crime NORTHERN NSW gynaecologist must tell the court whether he is guilty or not guilty.

    'I'm going to behead you': Chilling words of armed attacker

    premium_icon 'I'm going to behead you': Chilling words of armed attacker

    Crime Court hears of brutal bashing on isolated rural property

    What local bands need to do to play at Splendour

    premium_icon What local bands need to do to play at Splendour

    Music Want to play at one of Australia's most popular music festivals?

    SHOCKING ATTACK: War veteran bashed, robbed on Anzac Day

    SHOCKING ATTACK: War veteran bashed, robbed on Anzac Day

    News Police are appealing for witnesses following the midnight attack

    Local Partners