Sayers gives Paine a big tick for captaincy

Chadd Sayers took two wickets late on day one.

CHADD Sayers believes Tim Paine will captain Australia in next year's Ashes with Justin Langer as coach but won't bow to stinging criticism from legend Shane Warne or claims of a toxic team culture.

"I would be surprised if Justin didn't get the nod. Maybe a Ricky Ponting might do the Twenty20s," said Sayers, who made his baggy green debut in Australia's final Test mauling in Johannesburg.

"I think Tim will stay captain for a couple of years, he's keeping well and making runs. He's done a great job over the past couple of weeks in Steve Smith's absence."

Sayers concedes Australia "must win back the respect'' of a dismayed public but insisted there was no hint or talk of ball-tampering on the infamous tour to South Africa.

Sayers said former skipper Smith and opener Cam Bancroft would come back "bigger and better'' after deciding against appealing 12-month and nine-month suspensions

David Warner is considering appealing his 12-month sanction for involvement in ball-tampering.

"Smithy and Bangers just want to go forward with their life," Sayers said.

"I guess Cricket Australia had to make a stance and win back respect for the team. It is unfortunate for the boys they copped the suspension that they did."

Smith, Bancroft, Warner and coach Darren Lehmann were casualties of Australia's calamitous tour loss but Sayers refuses to be another, targeting the 2019 Ashes series to continue his Test journey.

Sayers' 'lack of tricks' and pace were repeatedly singled out by Warne before he dismissed star AB de Villiers and Kagiso Rabada at the Bullring.

Tim Paine impressed in his captaincy debut despite the result.

"I have had it my whole career. I wasn't supposed to play state cricket, made it and did well. Now I debuted in Test cricket. I don't bowl 140km like the other guys," said South Australian swingman Sayers who has taken 248 first-class wickets at 24.5

Sayers had just one first-class match in four months leading into an unforgiving Test debut.

"My pace was down in the second innings but I guess it is hard with no match fitness and you bowl 35 overs the first day," Sayers said.

"I know I can probably bowl better and a little bit quicker but I thought I did a good job in the first innings. I am marking down the Ashes now.

"Hopefully I haven't been thrown in the bin. To be cap 452 was a dream come true for me and my family."

Sayers has been around Australia's Test unit for two years but rates the culture more flawed than foul.

He maintains ball-tampering was never discussed between bowlers.

Chadd Sayers gets a high five from his skipper after knocking over AB de Villiers.

"It was all a shock, you are always trying to get the ball to reverse, but never was that (tampering) talked about one bit. The pressure of the game probably got to them a little bit," said Sayers.

"Since I have been involved the culture hasn't been too bad. A few instances made it look that way."

Sayers confirmed Lehmann decided abruptly to resign after watching Smith's emotional homecoming press conference in Sydney and was hurt by abuse of his family.

"It was a massive surprise. He is a family man, that is so important to him. The emotion of the boys had a big effect on him," Sayers said.