Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
TV

Ch 7’s controversial $150k hire slammed

7th Sep 2020 12:26 PM

 

An upcoming reality show is living off the theory "any press is good press" as the backlash continues to mount.

Channel 7's new action show SAS Australia has drawn the ire of fans across the country as those who are set to appear on the show are announced.

The program is new to Australian screens, based off a UK action contest where participants undergo boot camps similar to ones the Special Air Service experience. Ex-special forces soldiers will be hosting the challenges.

The controversy started when convicted drug smuggler Schapelle Corby was announced as a contest on the show. She is set to feature alongside rugby star Nick Cummins, former iron woman Candice Warner, comedian Merrick Watts, PR queen Roxy Jacenko and banned swimmer Shayna Jack.

The Daily Telegraph reported this month that Corby and Jacenko were the first to leave the show, just days into filming.

On Sunday the backlash once again reached tipping point after The Daily Telegraph reported controversial ex-NRL wag Arabella Del Busso is also a contestant.

The network's decision to hand Del Busso, whose real name is Donna Preusker, a spot on the program where, according to the Courier Mail, contestants are paid up to $150,000 each was met with fierce disdain.

"This is disgusting Channel 7. Shame on you. You are better than this," freelance writer Megan Hustwaite wrote.

"I wouldn't wish what Josh Reynolds went through on my worst enemy. And Channel 7 rewards her with a TV show," The Daily Telegraph's sports editor James Silver wrote.

"Another example that infamy and fame are just two sides of the same coin," sports reporter Mark Gottlieb wrote.

Del Busso was thrust into the spotlight when she went to police with a video she took of her former partner Josh Reynolds shouting at her.

The NRL star was accused of assaulting Del Busso but the charges were dropped in late February.

In what turned into an explosive story, Reynolds' legal team argued in court Del Busso "faked" three pregnancies and 

Del Busso and Reynolds both appeared on Channel 9's 60 Minutes to give their side of the tumultuous relationship.

SAS Australia is set to premiere on Channel 7 in October.

Originally published as Ch 7's controversial $150k hire slammed

More Stories

Show More
arabella del busso channel seven sas australia tv wag

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Why we don't need a 50-gigalitre dam: Councillor

        Premium Content Why we don't need a 50-gigalitre dam: Councillor

        Letters to the Editor "THE total cost of the dam would be over $650 million in today’s dollars... water usage and supply charges will need to increase by 400 per cent".

        'SIGNIFICANT RISK': Police slam 400-strong COVID-19 protest

        Premium Content 'SIGNIFICANT RISK': Police slam 400-strong COVID-19 protest

        News "Police were very disappointed that the protest went ahead"

        ‘CRAZY, UNFAIR’: Former magistrate fights for law change

        Premium Content ‘CRAZY, UNFAIR’: Former magistrate fights for law change 

        News MEDICAL cannabis has been legal for four years but patients can’t ever get behind...

        Judge rethinks jail sentence for man who hit 'rock bottom'

        Premium Content Judge rethinks jail sentence for man who hit 'rock bottom'

        News "He is slowly but surely climbing back from that very low point"