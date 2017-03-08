Certified organic comedy by Arj Barker

AMERICAN comedian Arj Barker is bringing his new show, Organic, to the Northern Rivers this month.

Speaking from Melbourne, where he is starting his Organic tour 2017, Barker said the show is just over an hour long.

"As always, I start with the finest free-range topics, nurture them until they're brimming with wholesome hilarity, and ready for the tellin'," he said.

"Remember, my cruelty-free jokes are always tested on animals, and 100% goat-approved by the time you hear them.

"That's quality you can trust."

Baker did make a disclaimer regarding his show.

"It may contain traces of nuts," he said.

Barker, who is based in California, is one of Australia's favourite American comedian.

Barker appeared in the HBO sitcom Flight of the Conchords, playing Bret and Jemaine's indifferent friend Dave.

He has enjoyed success in Australia for a number of years since first appearing at the Melbourne International Comedy Festival in 2000.