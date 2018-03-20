Centrelink to close phone lines for two days

CENTRELINK, Medicare and Child Support customers should plan ahead for the Easter long weekend.

Department service centres and most phone lines will be closed on Good Friday (30 March) and Easter Monday (2 April), and people receiving payments may have changes to their reporting dates.

Department of Human Services General Manager Hank Jongen said payments would not be delayed by the holidays but some people would receive their payments slightly earlier.

"People who are due to receive their Centrelink payment on a national public holiday, like Good Friday or Easter Monday, may be paid beforehand and will need to budget for a slightly longer period between payment dates," Mr Jongen said.

"Those who need to report job search efforts or earnings to the department may need to report early in order to avoid a delay in their payments.

"Remember that when reporting, people must include estimates of their earnings or other changes for their normal 14-day assessment period. This is because while their reporting date may be different, their assessment period remains the same.

"People who miss their reporting date will have up to 13 days after that date to report their income. However, they won't be paid until they have reported."

Mr Jongen said other services would experience no interruption over the break, including online services, BasicsCard balance transfers and some Medicare patient claims.

"People can still use myGov online services, Express Plus mobile apps and phone self-service to check their reporting dates, update details and report earnings quickly and easily," Mr Jongen said.

"Medicare claims can continue to be lodged at the doctor's office, online or through the Express Plus Medicare app.

"People can go online or use their mobile app to check if they've received their Centrelink payments before phone lines close for the long weekend."

People can transfer funds to their BasicsCard throughout the holiday period by using self service options or calling 1800 132 594 between 8am - 5pm. BasicsCard balances can be checked at any time by calling 1800 057 111.

For more information about holiday period reporting and payment dates visit humanservices.gov.au/holidays.