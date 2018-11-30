Menu
CLOSING: Byron Bay Centrelink Office will close on December 7 to consolidate with the Brunckwick Heads service centre due to "reduced foot traffic”. Matt Collins
News

Centrelink office set to close next week

Francis Witsenhuysen
by
30th Nov 2018 9:36 AM

THE Byron Bay Centrelink Office will close its doors next week, forcing local welfare recipients to travel to the Brunswick Heads Office.

The last day of trade for the Byron Bay Service office will be Friday December 7 - with its staff and services set to merge with the Brunswick Heads Service Centre from Monday, December 10.

In a statement released yesterday, the Australian Government's Department of Human Services General Manager Hank Jongen said the closure was due to more people accessing online services, which had caused the Byron Bay Service Centre to see a "significant reduction in foot traffic".

"There's a very low demand for face-to-face services in Byron Bay as more people are choosing to complete their business online," Mr Jongen said.

"The Byron Bay Service Centre currently provides a digital express service offer, where people can use self service terminals or phone self service to complete their business.

"People in the community can continue to do this themselves at a time and place that suits them through myGov or the Express Plus mobile apps. People who need more complex support have been referred to Brunswick Heads Service Centre for some time."

Mr Jongen said the consolidation of staff and services in one site means Brunswick Heads Service Centre can better support the region.

"The department has comprehensively engaged with the community to make sure locals are aware of the new arrangements and are well supported during this change," he said.

Lismore Northern Star

