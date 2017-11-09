Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Centrelink fraud case: Former employee back in court

A woman has faced court over alleged Centrelink fraud.
A woman has faced court over alleged Centrelink fraud.
Hamish Broome
by

A QUEENSLAND woman who allegedly lodged fake documents with Centrelink to obtain a fraudulent disability pension has appeared before the District Court in Lismore.

Rebecca Teece, also known as Rebecca O'Grady, was was employed by the Department of Human Services at Centrelink offices in Coffs Harbour and Pottsville when she allegedly committed a series of frauds from December 2012 to May 2015.

Her alleged offences include lodging a fake ophthalmologist's report in order to obtain a disability support pension which she subsequently received for two and a half years, from December 2012 to May 2015.

Teece, now 35, allegedly went on to claim another disability support pension between October 2014 and May 2015 under a fake name of Rachel Lewis while she was working in a Centrelink office in Pottsville.

Police also claim she applied for a carers payment - and approved it herself - under the fake name of Margareet Lewis in March 2015. She is alleged to have done this twice.

In January this year, Teece was charged with four counts of obtaining financial deception and in September was committed to the District Court for trial or sentence.

She has yet to indicate how she will plead to the charges.

Teece was represented by public defender Jason Watts yesterday for a brief mention before Judge Dina Yehia while Teece sat in the back of the gallery.

Mr Watts noted that Teece had not been formally arraigned yet.

"I think Your Honour has nominated the date of November 29," he said.

Judge Yehia confirmed the arraignment for November 29 to return to the Lismore District Court.

Teece is required to appear in person for the arraignment.

Topics:  obtain financial advantage by deception rebecca o'grady rebecca teece

Lismore Northern Star
Six puppies dumped on roadside during storm

Six puppies dumped on roadside during storm

WHAT kind of heartless monster dumps six little puppies in a metal cage by the side of the road late at night during a thunder and lightning storm?

2000 cannabis plants seized, man ordered to stand trial

A 31-year-old man faces serious charges relating to a massive cannabis operation.

The 31-year-old could face a significant jail sentence

Crane lifts car from 30-foot embankment

A crane was used to retrieve a car from down a 30-foot embankment off Tuntable Creek Road..

The road was closed during the recovery

Art vs potholes: Which one would you choose?

Lismore roads are suffering pothole fever after recent floods and weather events.

The road is full of bumps on the path to creative bliss

Local Partners