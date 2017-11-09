Centrelink fraud case: Former employee back in court

A QUEENSLAND woman who allegedly lodged fake documents with Centrelink to obtain a fraudulent disability pension has appeared before the District Court in Lismore.

Rebecca Teece, also known as Rebecca O'Grady, was was employed by the Department of Human Services at Centrelink offices in Coffs Harbour and Pottsville when she allegedly committed a series of frauds from December 2012 to May 2015.

Her alleged offences include lodging a fake ophthalmologist's report in order to obtain a disability support pension which she subsequently received for two and a half years, from December 2012 to May 2015.

Teece, now 35, allegedly went on to claim another disability support pension between October 2014 and May 2015 under a fake name of Rachel Lewis while she was working in a Centrelink office in Pottsville.

Police also claim she applied for a carers payment - and approved it herself - under the fake name of Margareet Lewis in March 2015. She is alleged to have done this twice.

In January this year, Teece was charged with four counts of obtaining financial deception and in September was committed to the District Court for trial or sentence.

She has yet to indicate how she will plead to the charges.

Teece was represented by public defender Jason Watts yesterday for a brief mention before Judge Dina Yehia while Teece sat in the back of the gallery.

Mr Watts noted that Teece had not been formally arraigned yet.

"I think Your Honour has nominated the date of November 29," he said.

Judge Yehia confirmed the arraignment for November 29 to return to the Lismore District Court.

Teece is required to appear in person for the arraignment.