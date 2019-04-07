Centre marks a decade of fun

GOONELLABAH'S Sports and Aquatic Centre has operated for a decade and continues to make a lasting impact on members.

Rachael Ward has been a member for four years and said GSAC supported her when she was battling anxiety and depression.

"I love coming here,” Ms Ward said.

"After I had kids I wanted to try and be more comfortable with my self-esteem and I came here and I felt very accepted. It's done a lot for me.”

Ms Ward who now manages her anxiety and depression completely through exercise said it was not only fitness classes that helped but the support of the community.

"I have made a few very lovely friends here and we catch up for coffee,” she said.

"I highly rate all the trainers. Not only are they lovely people but they are knowledgeable, professional and have everything you need to back that up. They really care about everybody here and that's the most important thing.”

GSAC hosted a day of free fitness classes on Saturday to celebrate its 10th birthday.

The event started at 7am with new release launch classes, then had skatepark demonstrations, boxing and swimming races and finished with a pool slide and inflatable equipment for children.

Assistant manager Yonika Mantel said the centre enabled people to improve their health and lifestyle by offering activities such as learn-to-swim classes, aqua aerobics and a diverse range of gym sessions.

"It's definitely changed and evolved over the years,” Ms Mantel said.

"We are going from strength to strength with new programs that we are always looking to develop and offer our community.”