Centre brings town's youth together

TO SAY there was some excitement in the air at the Kyogle Youth Space would be an understatement.

A number of community groups, council representatives and local politicians gathered last week to hear the announcement of $38,500 awarded to not-for-profit group Kyogle Together.

The organisation was awarded a Social Housing Community Improvement fund grant in the final round, to refurbish the youth centre, including renovations to the toilet facilities to improve disability access.

"Kyogle Together is growing and we have had the opportunity to obtain some funds,” youth service coordinator Chris Hutton said.

"The Youth Action Centre has been around for a very long time and this is the biggest face lift that it will have.

"We will completely change this space, where we will paint all the walls and transfer the office space.

"There will be new benches and wheelchair access for the toilets.”

Mr Hutton said all the improvements will benefit the community and especially the young people.

Community representatives were joined by Member for Lismore Thomas George and special guest Minister for Social Housing Pru Goward.

"This is a wonderful opportunity to enrich lives for social housing tenants,” Ms Goward said.

"Whatever we can do to enhance their lives, means we can break the poverty cycle.

"These children are less likely to grow up needing public housing.”

Ms Goward also said her department was always looking for ways to stop intergenerational poverty in the 13th richest country in the world.

"It's going to be wonderful to see you change lives,” she said to Mr Hutton.

"Thank you for believing our children deserve a better go.”

Mr George noted the building has a lot of history, and while Kyogle Youth Ventures, (Kyogle Together initiative) was born out of a tragic car crash that claimed three young lives in the Kyogle community in December 2002, there is only positivity that lies ahead for the organisation.

"Chris has taken it to a new level,” he said.

"Kyogle Together is a worthy recipient of this grant and I look forward to seeing the refurbishment when it is completed.”

Kyogle's mayor Cr Danielle Mulholland and deputy mayor Cr John Burley also attended the announcement

"Any investment in our youth is good for the community,” Cr Mulholland said.

The $20 million SHCIF funded over 500 projects across the four rounds by the State Government.

In total $742,264 of SHCIF funding was allocated to projects in the Lismore electorate.

"These projects help to build healthy, resilient communities which can make the most of their potential.” Ms Goward said.