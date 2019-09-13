Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Politics

Centralian youngest person to address UN Council

by Jason Walls
13th Sep 2019 8:54 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

 

CENTRAL Australian 12-year-old Dujuan Hoosan has become the youngest person to address the United Nations Human Rights Council in a trip to Geneva this week.

The Arrernte and Garrwa boy and star of acclaimed documentary In My Blood It Runs, addressed the council on behalf of the Human Rights Law Centre as part of a campaign to raise the age of criminal responsibility.

 

Central Australian 12-year-old Dujuan Hoosan has given a speech to the world’s peak human rights body at the United Nations in Geneva. Picture: Supplied/Human Rights Law Centre
Central Australian 12-year-old Dujuan Hoosan has given a speech to the world’s peak human rights body at the United Nations in Geneva. Picture: Supplied/Human Rights Law Centre

 

"I was always worried about being taken away from my family, I was nearly locked up in jail," he said.

"I was lucky because my family, they know I am smart, they love me, they found a way to keep me safe."

Dujuan told the council he wanted to see his school run by Aboriginal people and for his future to be "out on land with strong culture and language".

"I want adults to stop cruelling 10-year-old kids in jail," he said.

More Stories

human rights indigenous juvenile detention united nations

Top Stories

    Why mystery man took a shower in comedian's dressing room

    premium_icon Why mystery man took a shower in comedian's dressing room

    Offbeat WHEN this Youtube star agreed to do a gig at the Lismore Workers Club, he didn't expect this to happen.

    • 13th Sep 2019 9:00 AM
    PHOTOS: Can Souths relive 1993 grand final glory?

    premium_icon PHOTOS: Can Souths relive 1993 grand final glory?

    News Take a look back to the 1990s

    • 13th Sep 2019 9:00 AM
    Serious 'wake up call': Drunk mum crashed with baby in car

    premium_icon Serious 'wake up call': Drunk mum crashed with baby in car

    Crime Mum "was so drunk she couldn't control the car”

    The Ballina unit that sold for $1 million

    premium_icon The Ballina unit that sold for $1 million

    News It was described as an "immaculate” apartment