Rural firefighter accused of arson spree

A man has been charged over seven of 100 suspicious fires in the central Queensland region. (File picture)

POLICE have nabbed a young rural fire brigade volunteer accused of setting crops alight in a prolific arson spree.

Detectives believe the 19-year-old man is responsible for about 100 suspicious fires in the central Queensland region since May, but he's only been charged over seven of them.

Police say he was a volunteer at Mount Morgan rural fire station.

"Obviously they are trained with a certain amount of knowledge with how to set these fires and put them out, so it's very concerning," Senior Sergeant Luke Peachey said.

The man was arrested at Mount Morgan, near Rockhampton, yesterday.

He was released on bail today and will face Rockhampton Magistrates Court on August 27 on seven counts of setting fire to crops or growing plants.